HSFT Stop #53 — Louisville

Louisville, Miss. (WCBI) — When a program has 10 state championship titles, any year they don’t make it to that final game is a disappointing one for the Louisville Wildcats.

“Around here, if you don’t win a state championship, it’s a disappointing year — no matter what,” head coach Tyrone Shorter said.

That’s why these kids learn the tradition of excellence from a young age.

“These guys know because the community will let them know,” Shorter said. “A lot of uncles and dads and and grandfathers came through this program and that’s what I preach on all the time. It’s not about us, it’s not about them, it’s not about these coaches. It’s job to keep the tradition going.”

Preparing those kids from a young age is in part what has made Shorter so comfortable in starting seven sophomores this season.

“This year is probably one of the youngest teams I’ve had in a while, but the expectation is still the same,” Shorter said. “Like I told the guys, they’ve got to grow up and we got to coach them up.”

These underclassmen are a talented bunch. This group of seniors that won state when they were just sophomores can see it well.

“They’re gonna be good. They come every day, work hard and compete with the older guys,” senior Christavious Savior said.

Shorter isn’t just their coach on the field. He’s coaching these kids in life, too.

“I tell them all the time my motto is it’s bigger than football,” he said. “I want them to win and be successful away from the game.”

The road to the state championship starts Aug. 26 when the Louisville Wildcats host the West Point Green Wave.