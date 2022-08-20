HSFT Stop #54: Lafayette

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- The Commodores were dominant on defense last season. They gave up 12.8 points per game and only allowed more than 20 points twice. Head coach Michael Fair isn’t expecting them to take a step back this year.

“We’ve got a great scheme in place. Defense is something our guys take a lot of pride in at Lafayette,” Fair said. “We’ve always had good defenses and this team will fall right into what we’ve had in the past. Don’t tell them they can’t play because right know they feel like we’ll be competitive.”

“We’re always gonna play some defense. It’s just us being physical, that’s what we do,” senior linebacker DJ Burnett said.

When it comes to this year’s group, they have seniors at every level.

“It helps a lot and we don’t have a lot of seniors but guys who have played a lot and they are sprinkled throughout the team,” Fair said. “We lost some guys on both lines but I have been pleased with the progress and I am ready to see it next week.”

“We’re good and have a bunch of weapons all over the place on offense and defense,” senior running back Jay Read said.

Fair has incredibly high expectations this season.

“We want to win a state championship and we talk about it all the time. We don’t shy away from it. We hadn’t reached it in a few years and we still talk about it. Our schedule is really difficult, we have tough ones coming up and our district is difficult but it’s all about improving each week”

Lafayette’s season opens up August 26th at Tupelo.