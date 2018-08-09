HSFT18: Stop #53 – Itawamba AHS Indians

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) — 18 playoff appearances. Six division championships. There’s just one more thing for the Itawamba AHS Indians to accomplish.

“I’m gonna say it: state,” senior OL Tyler Oliveri said.

For the Indians, that’s the expectation.

“We got a good group of guys coming back,” head coach Clint Hoots said. “Got a senior class that we’re working on leadership. Those guys stepping up and realizing it’s their time. This season coming up we’ve got good expectations.”

“It’s hard but I think if we have the pieces and we have a bunch coming back so I think we can get it,” senior LB / HB Jordan Digby said.

In order for the Indians to meet that expectation they’re focusing on the details.

“Just keep preparing and focusing on the little details,” Oliveri said. “All of the little things. That’s what makes me a better player and everyone else a better player.”

“It’s important,” Hoots said. “The little things like making sure we’re stepping the right way, making sure were putting our hands and heads where they need to get to, and those things really trying to crisp up now. As far as playing, we want it to be when they go out on Friday night they’re not thinking. They’re going out and they’re just letting lose. This part right [practice] here is the hard work. Friday nights are when it’s supposed to be fun. We stress that to our guys. Let’s have fun. It’s hot. it’s hot everywhere. That’s the best thing about playing football in Mississippi. It’s one of those things we’ve got to push through it. Right here is where you learn to win games. This is where you win football games. Here and in the off-season. Right now, this is the time you get to go and have fun.”

After a hot challenging summer, once this Indian brotherhood hits the gridiron they’re all-in.

“Everybody out here it’s our last year,” senior QB Jaxon Orr said. “We want to go to state. we want to win it all and I think we have the talent to do that.”

“I’m just looking forward to all the challenges ahead,” Digby said. “I think we’re gonna have a big year so we gotta pick the challenges we have.”

“Compete. compete. compete,” Oliveri said. “That’s all we’re about. All about competing and hard work. That’s all we do over here.”

Itawamba AHS gets its season going at Ripley on August 17th.