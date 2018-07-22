HSFT18 Stop No. 35 — Starkville Academy Volunteers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — One goal line stand, and the rest is history.

The dream became reality for Starkville Academy in 2017, winning the school’s first state title since 2005.

There’s no kind of momentum like coming off a title, but head coach Chase Nicholson knows it’s a new year with new challenges.

“If we try to do it like we did it last year, we’re going to fail,” Nicholson said, “what we do is, we take what we know is important from the aspects of last year. Working hard, outworking people, out-coaching, outplaying…we can’t look at last year and take how we got there and use that. We have to find a whole new path.”

The Vols aren’t rebuilding by any means, bringing back nine defensive starters of a team that pitched six shutouts a year ago.

The experience will help the Vols try to stay on top of a difficult MAIS AAA District Two.

“We have what we believe is the toughest district in AAA,” Nicholson said.

“Most people will say that around the state that. Anyone that comes to our district will play the best, well-coached teams and one of the most physical teams. Every time we play a district game, it’s physical, and it’s well-coached.”

“It’s always competition. It always is, and it’s really fun,” senior safety and wide receiver Howell Archer said.

“I think it’s going to come down to our defense playing as good as we had been last year.”

Once the gold ball is yours, the question becomes, “Can you do it again?”

The Vols know the target is on their backs, but they aren’t shying away from the challenge, believing the pieces are in place for another title run.

“The tools are there, the attitude is there, it’s a matter of what we do with everything and how we put it together,” Nicholson said, “…it’s not about what I want, or what each individual wants. It’s what we put together as a team, and actually how we try to accomplish those things.”

Starkville Academy’s title defense begins on the road at Lamar.