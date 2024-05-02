Mississippi State baseball tops Ole Miss to win Governor’s Cup

Mississippi State baseball outlasted Ole Miss to win the Governor’s Cup and split the season series with a 5-1 win.

Pico Kohn allowed just one run in his start for the Bulldogs and Grayson Saunier held MSU scoreless through four innings of work.

Judd Utermark started the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning. Hunter Hines responded in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single.

Ole Miss could not keep the Mississippi State offense quiet for all nine innings. In the eighth, the Bulldogs plated four runs thanks to an RBI fielder’s choice, Sam Tookoian walking in a run and David Mershon capitalizing with a two-run double.

Tyson Hardin shut the door in the ninth to secure Mississippi State’s second straight Governor’s Cup win.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a three-game series against Alabama in Starkville. Ole Miss travels to Auburn this weekend for a crucial three-game set against the bottom team in the SEC.