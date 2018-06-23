HSFT18: Stop No. 6 – Thrasher Rebels

THRASHER, Miss. (WCBI) — A new head man is in charge of the football program at Thrasher high school for a third straight year.

Former offensive coordinator Jason Allen takes over for former coach Perry Murphy who retired in May from coaching.

- Advertisement -

“I’m a home town kid,” said head coach Jason Allen. “I’ve been an assistant coach for about six years here in football. I’ve seen some things that I learned a lot from coach Murphy. I’ve been around the kids since they were in the fifth and sixth grade, and I think we can do some great things.”

The Rebels bring back 10 starters in 2018, and look forward to having coach Allen lead the team.

“I think we are really going to be conditioned,” said senior running back Shawn Dalton Weatherbee. “Especially because he’s the basketball coach. We run a lot sweating. We weren’t running this time last year and stuff, so I’m really thankful for that, and ready to get this season going.”

“I’ve learned a lot from coach Allen with him,” adds senior quarterback Easton Boren. “He use to play quarterback here as well. He’s giving me a lot of pointers. Stuff to do. Foot work. My routes. He’s helped me a lot.”

After finishing the 2017 season at an even record, the Rebels had nineteen straight losing seasons.

The last time Thrasher made the playoffs was back 1992, which was the last time the Rebels won the division.

The team believes this year that can be changed and make the playoffs.

“It’s been about twenty years since we’ve made the playoffs,” Weatherbee said. “It’s my senior year. I’ve been working out a whole lot. I’m just looking forward to it. My senior year. I can’t hold nothing back.”

“I feel like we can make it deep in the playoffs,” adds sophomore running back Cory Harris. Second and third round. I feel like we can get past Okolona, Biggersville, and them type of schools. We look forward to playing them and getting to the bigger levels.”

“Working hard, getting better, playing as a team, making the playoffs, and going pretty far,” adds senior tight end Jaymen Allen. “I think we’ve got the backfield. We’ve got the talent. We put in a enough work. I believe we can do it.”

Coach Allen also believes this team this upcoming season can make a run for post season play.

“We always go in with that goal set in mind,” Coach Allen said. “But I think this year we believe more being that the kids have taken their lumps, and now they’re older, and I think it’s time they are going to turn it around.”

Thrasher will open their season at home on August 31st against Alcorn Central.