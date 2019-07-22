HSFT19 Stop #29 — Choctaw County Chargers

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — It’s a new season and a new Choctaw County.

- Advertisement -

The Chargers have a brand new face leading the team this year. Former Water Valley defensive coordinator Jeff Roberts has assumed the role as head coach. An opportunity he knew he just couldn’t pass up.

“There’s a lot of good about this,” Roberts said. “So when it came open I applied immediately. Literally about ten minutes after it came open and I got the job. I couldn’t be happier. This is a great situation for me.”

The Chargers have been known for their success throughout the years. Choctaw County comes off of an 8-4 regular season in division 3A.

Yet, after falling in the first round of the playoffs the Chargers don’t feel as if they’ve reached their full potential.

“You know, we didn’t end the season the way we wanted to last year,” senior tackle Brady Brooks said. “So we’re going to try to work a little harder and get to where we need to be.”

The Chargers have adjusted to the change in leadership quite nicely. While for some a new coach might come with a learning curve, the Chargers feel as if Roberts fits right in.

“We like him, you know. He makes us work and do what we have to do to be able to go real far,” Brooks said.

“He’s been working us real hard,” senior DE Tabias Merritt said. “He said when he first got here that it wasn’t going to be easy and we see that every day. We grind every day and get better.”

“I’ve tried to make a fun environment and a hard-working environment at the same time. They work for me. These upperclassmen have come in and this is a good group of upperclassmen. That’s helped a lot,” Roberts said.

Also what helps a lot: returning your starting quarterback for a new season. Tylan Carter will once again be suiting up for the Chargers this season and comes off a successful sophomore season with a 92.7 QB Rate.

“Him understanding football and being able to pick-up the system real quick. The other quarterbacks Connor Jewell has picked it up really well as well,” Roberts said.

“He’s got that experience and comes out and do what he needs to do and we don’t have to worry about can he throw the ball and can he make a decision on the fly,” Brooks said.

This team has a lot of fun when they hit the grass and they are ready to get right back at it on Friday night.

“I’m ready to get back at it with the classmates Friday night and enjoy every bit of football.”

“I think they’re just looking forward to play ball. To be honest with you that’s probably the biggest thing because out here the competitions really going on, they’re talking kind of junk to one another. That’s probably it. They enjoy competition,” Roberts said.

Choctaw County begins it season at home in Ackerman against Independence on August 23rd.