HSFT19 Stop #39 — Winona Christian Stars

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) — Winona Christian enters the season with a new bunch that’s eager to prove themselves. With a lack of depth, the Stars will depend on their physicality this season.

- Advertisement -

“This is team is extremely strong,” head coach Junior Graham said.

“Physically, one of the stronger teams that I’ve fielded since I’ve been coaching. We don’t have a lot of depth but we will have to play a lot of old school, ironman football. Our kids are going to ask to come off the field and we will have to look the other way I guess.”

The Stars graduated last year’s starting quarterback which means some new faces will be under center.

“Anytime you have a young quarterback, you can expect good things to happen and bad things to happen,” Graham said, “it’s all gonna be how he handles the bad. We will play multiple people at quarterback. We will play a young one. We will play an athlete. Dalton Wiggins will be at quarterback some so it will give us a couple of different options.”

The team enters the season confident in how the young guys will perform in their new roles.

“We got some big shoes to fill and I think we can do it,” senior center and defensive end Parker Jenkins said.

“I think we’ll be real close this year. We been trying to hang out as groups outside of football. So when we get out there on the field, we can be on a dime with everybody and know what each other is trying to do.”

Winona Christian welcomes some new teams in their division who make for stiff competition, joining the likes of state champion-contenders Indianola Academy in AAA District 2.