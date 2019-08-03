HSFT19 Stop #41 — Victory Christian Eagles

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — It all starts at the core for the Victory Christian Eagles.

- Advertisement -

“I feel like we have a good group,” head coach Chris Hamm said. I feel like we have experience on the line coming back from last year. I feel like we need to find some skill players. We’re trying to break in a new quarterback and that type of thing, but I feel like this is going to be a good group and all the guys are going to be able to contribute in some way.”

Confidence is on tap for this solid group of Eagles as well. Although, Coach Hamm sees the need for more skill players, his current guys are specifically boasting their speed as a point of hesitation for opposing teams.

“We have a very quick team,” senior running back Dallas Colom said. We have a lot of strength on the front line and were very aggressive so I don’t think anyone will be able to go toe-to-toe with us this year.”

“We’ll be adequate in that area with speed. Dallas is a good running back. He doesn’t look overly fast when he’s running but he runs so smooth. So he’s going to be fine. Deshaun Rogers is another skill player for us that’s got some good speed and good size. Good sized guy that we out to take advantage of some of that,” Hamm said.

A state championship has been on the mind of the Eagles after falling just short back in 2014. As always, the road to that starts with the team’s chemistry as well as willingness to work and improve.

“When we were in 9th grade we were beating teams by like 30,” senior QB/DE Drake Clements said. “We’re just ready to come out there and take it all this year.”

“We lost a lot of star players and we’re really young. So, once we play our first game and set the tone I think they’ll know about us,” Colom said.

Just like with his new season squad, Hamm believes a road to a state title begins at the core as well.

“Just playing up to our potential. Playing to our capabilities. Taking care of our home field and then letting the rest of it fall where it will. We’re going to need to be fortunate from an injury standpoint this year because of the lack of depth. So, just playing up to our capabilities and up to our potential,” Hamm said.

The season starts for Victory Christian with its first match-up at Unity Christian on August 23rd.