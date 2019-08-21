HSFT19 Stop #59 — Starkville Yellowjackets

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — It’s state championship or bust when you suit up in the black and yellow.

- Advertisement -

Starkville fell short of it’s goal in 2018, falling to eventual state champion Horn Lake in the second round.

So head coach Chris Jones set out to surround himself with winners.

The Jackets adding coordinators Randal Montgomery and Rashaun Westerfield from 4A champion Louisville. Defensive coordinator Charles Herron brings championship pedigree from West Point.

“Winning is contagious, and if you get the right guys around you, I feel like you’re always going to have a chance,” Jones said.

“Winners just know how to do things the right way. They’re going to prepare, they’re going to work hard, and they’re going to lead their kids the right way. I feel like we have a pretty good staff, and it’ll pay off in the long run.”

Starkville returns plenty of talent in 2019, lead by the lethal connection between Luke Altmeyer and Rufus Harvey.

Another year of a loaded skill group for Starkville has the Jackets feeling the sky is the limit offensively.

“I feel very confident with him back there,” Harvey said of Altmeyer, “we’ve been working on our connection for a couple years now, and I feel like we’ve got it down pat now.”

“it’s good to have those guys around, they help me tremendously,” Altmeyer said of his skill group.

“They’re great players, they’re great leaders as well. They come out every day and they practice hard, they show it out on Friday night.”

Most of the starters returning in 2019 know what it takes to reach a state championship, playing as freshman and sophomore on the 2017 team.

Last season’s disappointing end has Yellowjackets re-focused on another deep playoff run.

“We know what it takes to be great,” Altmeyer said, “we have a bunch of coaches who lead us to be great. That’s what it takes. After practice and the offseason, the cold weather in January and February, you have to get together with your guys…”

Starkville’s season begins on the road at Brandon, Friday.