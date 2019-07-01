HSFT19 Stop #8 — Noxapater Tigers

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) —“We coming for it. That’s it,” said senior defensive end and offensive guard Ryan Whitfield. “That’s all I got to say. We after it this year. Nine years too many. We gotta get one. Got to get one before we get out of here.”

- Advertisement -

Noxapater hasn’t won a state championship since 2011 but after losing only 6 players from last year’s team and returning an experienced senior class, the Tigers have their eyes set on bringing home the gold ball.

“That’s really the only goal every year,” said defensive end and offensive tackle Kyler Carter. “It’s more important now especially since we only have one more chance left at it.”

“We just have to learn to finish out in the playoffs. We’ve only been to the playoffs how many consecutive years? Too many, but we just didn’t finish it out,” said Whitfield.

“That’s something with this senior class we have,” Noxapater head coach Casey Orr said. “They’ve been leaders for me for two or three years now. Many have played since 9th grade or started since the 9th grade, so we have big expectations going into this year with that senior leadership looking for that to be the edge to push us a little further than where we’ve gone in the past.”

Eight starters return on offense and defense including several difference makers that are poised to play a prominent role on this year’s team.

“KD Carter starts for us this year at quarterback. He had an exceptional year. I think he ended up rushing for 1300 yards, and I expect big things out of him. On the o-line you have Kyler Carter and Ryan Whitfield who have been just really good football players for us over the 4 years and I expect great things out of them. We know 4th and 1, 3rd and 1, we got those guys we can run behind and get what we need,” said Coach Orr.

The Tigers look to pride themselves on the physical play they are known for as they move into the toughest region in 1-A.

“Going into this new region, we are just going to have to be physical football team and bring something to the table that they are just not used to seeing,” said Orr.

“We’re just going to try to go into every game being the most physical team on the field and we’re pretty excited about the district,” Carter said.

“Just go day by day. Get better day by day and go play hard. They’re going to have to come with it,” said Whitfield.