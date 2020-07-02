HSFT20 Stop #11 — Baldwyn Bearcats

- Advertisement -

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) — Reloading and rebounding is nothing new for Baldwyn football.

The 2019 season showed proof of that. After reclassifying to 1A last season, the Bearcats doubled the number of wins from the year before, finishing 8-4.

“We were kind of low in numbers the last couple of years,” Gray said. “Those are kind of back. We have a big sophomore and freshman bunch. We’re excited about those guys. There’s a lot of good players in those groups to go along with the players we already have.”

Luckily for Baldwyn, a crucial playmaker returns, Baldwyn’s starting quarterback Maddux Richey.

In 2019, Richey threw for over 2600 yards, 30 touchdowns, and eight picks. Baldwyn looks for that same impact from him this season.

“I just try to win games,” Richey said. “That’s it. The stats come but I’m just worried about trying to get a win for my team.”

“The chemistry with him and everyone on the team,” is what senior middle linebacker Joseph Harper says works well. “Him with these new wide receivers that are coming and that’s coming up. He’s just going to be pretty good.”

“He had a really good year last year and we’re hoping to build on that. You know like I said with the whole offensive line coming back there will be some new guys at skill position that played a lot of football last year but they we’re young. So now it will be their time to step up and help us move forward,” Gray said.

Making the playoffs has become the norm for Baldwyn, making an appearance in the last 19 seasons. However, the Bearcats now look to push even further and make a division championship for the first time since 2017.

“It’s stamina and who you get matched up with. That’s the biggest thing and hopefully as the year builds our skill guys that are a little young and inexperienced gain experience through the year and our guys that have experience on the offensive and defensive line and our quaterback, you know, can carry us until those guys get their feet wet and are ready to perform,” Gray said.

“Our toughest part of our schedule is always at the start. I think if you can get over that hump early winning down the stretch and winning division and get better playoff games,” Richey said.

Baldwyn looks to make an impact in its season opener against Kossuth on August 21st.

“A killer mentality. We’re coming to smack anyone who comes in front of us,” Harper said.