HSFT20 Stop #28 — Shannon Red Raiders

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) — The Shannon Red Raiders return to action after a 5-7 season in 2019. A pair of those losses coming at the hands of Houston and Pontotoc by less than a single touchdown.

As the 2020 season approaches, head coach Darryl Carter says he’s looking for his team to finish better down the stretch.

“We lost four or five games right there that we thought we should’ve won,” Carter said. “Loss by seven points, six points, three points. So, the main thing is just growing up this year. The guys are a year older. We we’re younger at quarterback and in a lot of areas. Just cleaning up those mistakes and turning those close games to wins this year.”

Now that the growing pains are out of the way, Shannon looks to be a real contender in the 4A Division.

Luckily, the Red Raiders return running back Sentwali “Stanka” White for his final season. In 2019, White contributed over 1,200 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs while picking up 227 yards and 3 touchdowns in the air.

“It’s kind of a comfort thing. I think we return about nine starters on offense. I think we have somewhere between 20-35 points a game. Hopefully we can do that and we’ll be young on defense. It’s guys that played, they’re just starting now. That offense will give us a lot of confidence and I feel good about that area.”

“To be a team and keep my guys head on the whole season,” White said. “Keep them focused.”

“Offense we’re looking to be good this time,” senior WR/CB Darryl Carter Jr. said. “Learn the plays just going over them and trying to get a little practice in during school days, week days, all that and just trying to get better at it.”

While the 2020 offseason has presented a whole new set of challenges for every team, Shannon’s early summer workouts became overshadowed with heartbreak.

During a routine practice on June 16th, sophomore running back and linebacker Jakobe Kyshon Cooper died after collapsing on the field.

The Red Raiders rallied together in the wake of losing a brother and teammate.

“It really took a toll on us,” senior WR/CB Chris Hughley said. “We know that he would want us to keep going and aim for the sky. We really miss him and everybody out here it took a toll on everyone.”

“Trusting in the good lord and letting the guys know we’re here for each other. We have to pick each other up. It gets tough on somedays, but at the end of the day we miss Kobe and nobody wants to go through that, but the main thing is just sticking together and trusting in the process,” Carter said.

“It’s some tough times. Knowing him as a friend and as a close one. It was surprising to us but we just try to work through it, get better and do everything for him,” Carter Jr. said.

Shannon will be faced with a tough test as the Red Raiders kick-off the season at Noxubee County on September 4th.