HSFT20 – Stop #46 South Pontotoc Cougars

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) — The bounce back begins for South Pontotoc as the Cougars look to improve after a difficult 2019. After going 1-10 under first year head coach Rod Cook, the team feels more comfortable and confident heading into year two.

“We didn’t have the experience that we did this year,” senior tight end Isaac Finley said. “We have the majority of our offense and defense come back so we have experience. All of us that came back have played for multiple years with most the seniors so we have chemistry.”

“I think the intensity is better for us this year,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Brandon Flake said. “We didn’t really know what to expect. Now, this year as a team we know what we got to do and what we got to do to get the job done. We’ll do the best we can.”

“A lot more fun,” senior left guard Wes Lindsey said. “We just all bonded together. We’ve been together since seventh grade.”

The Cougars bring back 17 seniors and the entire starting offensive line positioning this team to be in good shape on offense.

“It makes it easier,” head coach Rod Cook said. “Those guys have been in the program. We haven’t changed a thing. They know key terms and are ready to perform.”

“We got more starts as a unit,” Flake explained. “We’ve all played together for awhile. We’re family. We go into the game knowing that the offensive line has to lead the way. We do the best we can to protect our quarterback and protect our running back.”

South Pontotoc welcomes in a new offensive coordinator with Bert Ashley joining the fold allowing head coach Rod Cook to focus on the defense.

“This year having a new offensive coordinator and me concentrating mainly on defense,” Cook said. “I feel like we’ll be a lot better.”

“I think our offense will be better than it was,” Lindsey said. “We got a new offensive coordinator this year so coach Cook doesn’t have to do everything.”

With the experience the Cougars carry into the season as well as added help on the staff, the team is ready to see how they shape up in division play.

“We feel like our eyes were opened last year, and we’re ready to meet that challenge again this year,” Cook said.

“We didn’t know exactly how it was going to be,” Finley said. “This year we’ll just go in with our head up and practice hard, play hard and watch film.”

South Pontotoc travels to Aberdeen September 4th.