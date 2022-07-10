HSFT22 Stop #13: Caledonia Cavaliers

CALEDONIA (Miss.)-The Cavaliers’ program reached new heights in 2021. Caledonia went 11-2 and advanced to the 4A north half championship for the first time.

“This group got experience last year and contributed to our historic run but that season is over. We store it away and see what this year’s team will do and hopefully, we make history again. That’s the goal,” head coach Michael Kelly said.

“We have the athletes to do what we did last year, we just have to get right mentally,” senior right tackle Parker Harris said.

Caledonia lost 15 seniors, but has a huge security blanket in senior dual threat quarterback Daniel Wilburn.

“If you ask Nick Saban or look at the pee-wee level, it’s the same- If you have your quarterback back you have a chance. We need to keep him healthy. People in here recruiting ask about his leadership skills. You wouldn’t know he’s in the room but he works and will do what he’s asked and he’s ready to lead,” Kelly said.

“He’s a good player. Maybe he can step up a little bit more but he is what we need,” senior guard TJ Koutsovalas said.

Kelly is excited about the receivers and the front seven.

“They don’t necessarily look the part but they find a way to run to the football and make plays. We’ll rely on them early in the year,” Kelly said.

“Lot of skilled linemen will take us to the top. We need to work behind them and do everything that they need us to do,” inside linebacker Zack Gorum said.

Kelly says last year’s experience can go a long way.

“I think they see what happens when you buy in, work, are disciplined and let your character show. The community believes it and winning takes care of itself. Our young men see that now and we’re looking forward to it,” Kelly said.

The Cavaliers open the season August 26th at New Hope.