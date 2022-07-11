HSFT22 Stop #15 — Calhoun City Wildcats

The Calhoun City Wildcats are coming off a rough season where they won just two of their games.

“We were in every game, we just didn’t make the plays when we needed to make those plays,” Calhoun City head coach M.D. Jennings said.

Jennings is entering his third year at the helm of the program he once played for less than two decades ago. He graduated in 2006, then played at Arkansas State and spent four years in the NFL.

His players really look up to him as he was in their shoes not too long ago.

“He motivates us. He pushes us. He’s a great coach,” senior Luis Rojas said.

Jennings took his team all of the way to state in his first year in 2020, so he knows what these kids are capable of. He said his experience at the professional level has helped him become better as a coach because of the way he understands the ins and outs of the game.

“We can just show people who we really are,” senior Cameron Crutchfield said. “We want to do better than we did last year and just focus this year and just do great.”

They want to win not only for themselves, but for the community, too.

“It means a lot, we take a lot of pride in football in Calhoun City — the fans, the community, the administration, everyone knows what it means here in Calhoun City.”

Jennings repeats one message to his kids about success though:

“Winning championships happens out there on the practice field and in the weight room. It doesn’t just happen on Friday night.”

Calhoun City kicks off its season with a home-opener against Houston on August 26.