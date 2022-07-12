HSFT22 Stop #16: Belmont Cardinals

BELMONT (Miss.)- Belmont saw a four-win improvement in 2021, winning five games and advancing to the playoffs. Head coach Jason Coker hopes that upward climb continues this season, headlined by his nine seniors.

“They’re leaders,” Coker said. “We’re looking to build on their leadership. Some will be four-year starters returning for us.”

Belmont lost three of four starting linebackers, but Coker is excited about the offensive line.

“Their work ethic and attitude is great. They’re a good group to be around,” Coker said.

“We’re all so close. We always have each other’s back and always make sure everyone knows what’s going on,” senior left guard Jovany Acosta said.

“We’ve been hitting the weights hard all summer. Every day,” senior right guard Andrei Osario said. “Young guys have been stepping up too. I’m feeling really good.”

The starting quarterback job is a battle between three guys- Senior Brody Giles and juniors Bradyen Hodum and Jeremy Brock.

“Feel good about the competition,” Coker said. “Brayden is a step ahead with his experience but all three are good leaders.”

“It’s been a battle with all three. They are doing well,” Acosta said. “It’ll be hard to see who will get the spot and I’m excited to see who it will be.”

“They’re good and have been better. Last year I was worried but they’ve been so much better making improvements and running plays,” senior receiver/defensive back Matthew Hogan said.

The Cardinals open the season up August 26th at Smithville.