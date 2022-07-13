HSFT22 Stop #17: Oak Hill Academy

WEST POINT (Miss.)- Oak Hill Academy won five games last year but if you ask head coach Bill Rosenthal, his crew was close to much more success.

“In the games we won, we turned it over two times. In the games we lost, we turned it over what seemed like 20. It’s just basic football,” Rosenthal said.

Big losses from last year’s group for Oak Hill Academy include running back Jake Glusenkamp, defensive lineman Dylan Bryan and quarterback Cameron Dill- the engine to the Raiders’ offense.

Rosenthal is looking for new leaders now and he says senior linebacker, running back and quarterback John Ross is a do-it-all player and will be a good fit.

“This will be his third year to start for us at linebacker. He has played center, running back and knows what everyone is supposed to do. He’s a natural leader of the group because he has been there,” Rosenthal said.

“I will put up as big of numbers as possible,” Ross said. “I will put up big numbers on offense and on defense I will with tackles.”

Ross is in a battle for the starting quarterback job with Noah Brand. Rosenthal is expecting receiver Brian Buchanon and offensive/defensive lineman Cole Loyed to step up as leaders as well.

Loyed headlines an experienced offensive line. Rosenthal said that group is the main reason they won the division last year.

“We have four offensive linemen back as juniors. As tenth-graders they were a big question mark but we’re looking at them to lead too even though they are juniors.”

Oak Hill Academy’s season gets rolling August 26th against Benton Academy.