HSFT22 Stop #19 — Vardaman Rams

Vardaman, Miss. — The Vardaman Rams saw some improvement last season after going winless in 2019. But it’s far from where head coach Brennan Pugh wants his team to be.

“There were a couple of games that we felt like there were a few things that we could have done to give us a couple more wins,” Pugh said. “I was proud that we improved, but definitely far from satisfied.”

The key to satisfaction is hard work.

“The group of kids we have going into the next year are very committed and very hard workers,” Pugh said. “It makes my job easier.”

And the players have the same to say about their coach.

“He’s great and he makes us laugh,” senior Baylas Hamilton said. “He pushes us every day to do what we do. It makes our job a lot easier.”

This group of seniors is special to Pugh because they were all middle schoolers when he got to Vardaman. So, he’s been able to watch them grow up.

“He’s always been there for me,” senior Evan Edmondson said. “He just pushes us to be better.”