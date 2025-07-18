A Wet Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances continue for the weekend. Luckily, it will not be a washout, but it will be a wet weekend! Temperatures increase next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A muggy night is ahead with lows dropping into the mid 70s. A shower can not be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms will begin in the morning hours and last through the afternoon as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values will be teasing the triple digits with some areas in the triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take the rain jacket with you if you are headed out!

SUNDAY: Not as many showers as Saturday, but it will still be a wet day with highs in the low 90s. Some areas could receive close to 2.00″ by Sunday night. Lows will drop into the mid 70s overnight.

START OF THE WORK WEEK: It will be a hot week with highs in the mid 90s and humid conditions. Rain chances will begin to decrease with temperatures increasing!