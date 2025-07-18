Man pleads guilty to woman’s murder in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – A Fayette County, Alabama, man will serve the rest of his life in prison for murder.

According to the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin, 37-year-old Michael Wade Tucker pleaded guilty to the murder of Laci Whitson at a hearing in Fayette County Circuit Court this morning.

Family members reported Laci Cheyenne Whitson missing on June 29, 2024.

An investigation found that Tucker had picked her up in Florence during the early morning hours of June 26 and taken her to his home on County Road 52 in Fayette County.

Investigators determined that Whitson had been shot inside the home.

Her remains were found on a boat on the property, and her clothes and personal belongings were found inside the house.

A judge ordered him to serve life in prison.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.