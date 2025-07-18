Police on the look out for burglary suspect in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a burglary suspect.

Christopher S. Shaw is wanted in connection with a church burglary that occurred in Guntown.

Shaw is 47 years old and was last known to be homeless.

Investigators think he may be in the Lee and Prentiss County area, possibly in the vicinity of Brice’s Crossroads.

If you know where Christopher Shaw is, or have any other information on this case, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at the numbers on your screen.

