HSFT22 Stop #20 — Starkville Academy Volunteers

Starkville (Miss.)- Starkville Academy will look different this season. For the first time in three years there will be a new signal caller under center and head coach Chase Nicholson made it clear that lots of guys will have a chance at quarterback throughout the season.

“You’re going to see multiple guys taking snaps at quarterback in any given game and you’re going to see two quarterbacks who are very strong at that position,” Nicholson said. “That’s something we hang our hat on.”

Some might think the competition would create animosity between the players, but it actually builds chemistry and creates a team first mentality.

“I want to have two guys ready to go and I want them to battle and at the end of the day they are going to be best friends and they are going to support each other and be excited when the other one goes in because that is the only way it is going to work.,” Nicholson said.

The Volunteers don’t have everything figured out quite yet for the upcoming season, but that is what spring and summer practices are all about.

“Everything is going great,” wide receiver Drew Williams said. “We are trying to fill positions that are needed now and trying to see where pieces fall into the puzzle. I think we are doing great and are going to have a fun season.”

Having fun is a big part of this teams identity and the players have embraced it.

“We’re a fun group,” Safety Cy Hallberg said. “I know some teams like to be serious and all business but we mix that and we keep it fun, we’re laughing but we know when the time is right we’ve got to keep it real.”

Don’t let the smiles from the players deceive you, the Vols are grinding each day to get better and they are having a good time doing it.

“They love being here and it is so exciting to see,” Nicholson said. “They bring the same energy and practice is over with and you don’t even realize it because they have had so much fun but they’ve worked so hard the whole time, so they get it.”

All of the hard work is being focused on one game that is circled on the calendar, getting another crack at Heritage Academy.

“One of our main goals this year is beating them,” Williams said. “They’re our biggest rival, it’s just fun playing them every year.”

“It would be nice finishing our high school careers beating them at least once so that’ll be a fun game for sure,” Hallberg said.

Starkville Academy will start it’s season August 12th against Lamar and the Vols are set for their rivalry game against Heritage September 16th.