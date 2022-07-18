HSFT22 Stop #21 — Gordo Green Wave

GORDO, Al. — Gordo football has a new face at the head of the program, first-year head coach Gus Smith. He joins the Green Wave after serving as the defensive coordinator at Mobile Christian. He plans to keep things the same at Gordo.

“I’m not here to rebuild it. I’m here to put the finishing touches on it and push us over the edge,” Smith said.

The kids have some new things to learn, but Smith has made it an easy transition on them.

“It’s been new things we have to adapt to,” senior Kohl Summerville. “But I mean, it the standards and expectations are still the same.”

Gordo is a program Smith has seen a lot of over the years. But they were always a playoff rival to him. Now they’re his team.

“We knew a lot about each other over the years and we had some great battles,” Smith said. “I always knew I’d be a head coach, but I didn’t I didn’t know it would be at Gordo. But I’m lucky to be here.”

Smith isn’t the only new face at Gordo, though. They’re bringing in Tuscaloosa County transfer Brax Garrison to replace Tanner Bailey at quarterback.

“It’s a completely different atmosphere than I’m used to,” Garrison said. “It was instant love and they took me in as soon as I came in here, and I’ve loved every second of it.”

Making the decision to leave the school he’s always known wasn’t an easy one for Garrison.

“It was hard for me because I’ve grown up there my whole life,” he said. “But I know that if I wanted to get where I want to be, it had to be made.”

Smith has plenty of faith in his quarterback. He said he deserves to be 3A player of the year.