HSFT22 Stop #22 — Aliceville Yellowjackets

Aliceville, Al. — The Aliceville Yellowjackets are entering their second year under head coach Grady Griffin. The football program is growing and everyone wants to be a part of what he is building.

“The kids after year one really want to be a part of the program and our numbers are through the roof,” Griffin said. “We are down to our last few helmets now, so that’s a good problem to have.”

Griffin means just as much to his players off the field as he does on it.

“He means so much to me, he’s like a father figure,” quarterback Ty’Jarian Williams said. “He’s brought so much to my life and I appreciate everything he does. Everybody around the community loves him.”

The bond between Griffin and the senior class is special.

“The phone calls outside of football, the facetimes, the going out into the community, just the hanging out in the fieldhouse,” Griffin said. “I feel like I’ve inherited about 15 extra sons.”

The seniors have a chance to achieve something that they’ve been dreaming of for as long as they can remember.

“We’ve been together our whole life and we’ve got to make it to the championship,” Williams said. “That has always been a goal as kids and in our childhood all we every talked about.”

The veteran guys are leading the way for the younger Yellowjackets.

“The younger players have been learning from us and also coach Griffin and the coaching staff,” wide receiver Tyquan Simon said.

What helps everyone get through the grind of summer practices, is knowing the season is right around the corner.

“I’m real excited, I think about it every night and all through the day,” cornerback Jordan Sterling said. “I’m just ready to go on the field with my brothers.”

The expectation for the team is to do something that hasn’t been done since 2000.

“Winning a championship, that’s what everyone wants and what we want as a senior class,” lineman Quincy Sherrod said. “To bring one back to Aliceville.”

That journey will start August 19th against Pickens County.