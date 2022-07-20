HSFT22 Stop #24 — South Lamar Stallions

South Lamar players have been together ever since they can remember and the bond they have formed is easy to see.

“They’re best friends,” head coach Clay Gilliam said. “They’ve been growing up going to school together since kindergarten, playing pee wee ball together and they’ve always gelled really well together and have done a great job.”

Being together so long helps create a place where the team can have a blast, while still working towards championship football.

“It’s fun and goofy but when it all comes down to getting on the field we know it is time to serious up and get right,” offensive lineman C.J. Wriley said. “It’s having that brotherhood and team bond that you need because we can be all good off the field but we need to be good off and on the field together.”

The Stallions have missed the playoffs the last two years but even just in summer practices, they can tell that change is coming.

“It definitely does feel different,” tight end Jackson Shelton said. “The previous two season have not been where we wanted them to end at. I feel like everybody knows that this year going into it that we will definitely have to step up and do something better.”

The offense is looking to have a breakout year and other schools should be ready to take notice.

“Our offensive line they’ve been working and we’ve all been working, a couple of young guys,” running back Charles Neal said. “Our skill guys, you might want to be ready for that. I’m looking forward to the season.”

Football is a cornerstone of the community and that starts with coach Gilliam.

“He has a special thing in his heart for this team, the school and just the pride of South Lamar,” Shelton said.

Effort will never be lacking and the Stallions are hoping to turn the grind into victories.

“We want to win that’s the bottom line,” Gilliam said. “We want to win and our guys will play hard every ballgame and become one, right there. Then make it to the playoffs and see what we can do.”

The path to the playoffs will begin August 26th against Holy Spirit Catholic.