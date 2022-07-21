HSFT22 Stop #25: Lamar County

VERNON (Al.)- Lamar County is looking to build on 2021’s seven-win season. Head coach Robbie Bradford is impressed with his team’s enthusiasm.

“We have a good group that loves the grind and is excited to be here,” Bradford said. “When practice ends, they’d rather stay out here.”

The Bulldogs’ 2021 season ended with an eight-point playoff loss to Tanner. Bradford thinks his team is a quick fix away from reaching new heights.

“Last year was good but there were several games that we were right there until the very end, had a chance but couldn’t so our goal this year is to finally win those close games,” Bradford said.

The Bulldogs return an average number of seniors, but all five offensive linemen returned, four of which are three-year starters.

“You’re only as good as you are up front,” Bradford said. “On the offensive side, they will determine how good of a season we will have so we will depend on them a lot.”

Bradford’s mission is clear- For his program to become a state championship caliber one.

“Lot of it starts with character, work ethic, toughness and discipline. This class exemplifies all of those characteristics that we look forward to having a great year.”

“Bunch of people coming back who were really in it last year so we have a good chance. If everything goes right, I’m thinking we will go on a deep playoff run,” senior linemen Boston Rogers said.

The Bulldogs’ season gets rolling August 19th against South Lamar.