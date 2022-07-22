HSFT22 Stop #26: Myrtle Hawks

Myrtle high school football has run into a rough patch recently, winning only three games each of the last two season. The Hawks are doing everything they can to change that this season.

A winning year starts in the off season, Myrtle joined in a seven on seven practice that included perennial winning teams like Booneville and Biggersville. This was a great opportunity to see where the Hawks measure up compared to other teams in the area without having the must win stakes of a game during the season.

The Hawks mustered only one district win last year, defeating Walnut. However, in 2020 all three wins came in the district.

The last time Myrtle made the playoffs was in 2019 when they finished third in the district. It will take lots of improvement to get back to that level but the beauty of high school football is every year is a brand new team with new abilities.

Summer practices in the blazing heat are long and not the most fun but that’s what it takes to get Myrtle where they want to go.

There is always excitement at the start of the season and Myrtle is no different.