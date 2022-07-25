HSFT22 Stop #28: Noxapater

NOXAPATER (Miss.)-The Noxapater Tigers have had a rough past two seasons. The team won a combined five games, but is determined to turn things around.

Noxapater hired Caleb Kelly to be the team’s new head coach. While he’s entering his first year at the helm, he’s from Winston County and worked for the team as an assistant in the past.

Most recently, he served as the offensive coordinator for Pass Christian.

Kelly is inheriting an elusive threat, as Kyle Phillips returns for his senior season. Phillips’ talent had the entire Mississippi high school football landscape take notice, he even cracked the WCBI Top Five Plays multiple times in 2021.

With athletic QB KD Carter graduating, Kelly and the Tigers will be looking for a new signal caller this season.

Plenty of new faces for the Tigers in 2022, but Kelly is eager to have success in his neck of the woods. Noxapater opens up it’s season against Nanih Waiya in the annual cross creek rivalry August 25th at 7 o’clock