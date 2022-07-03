#HSFT22 Stop #6 – Amory Panthers

The Amory Panthers had coaching turnover last year with Brooks Dampeer taking over the head coach position. But there was no trouble adjusting, with the team advancing all the way to the state championship.

“It was a special time for our staff and myself but obviously our kids and community,” Dampeer said. “It had been 19 years since we played in the state championship, wish we could’ve finished the deal. If you look back from game one to week fifteen there was constant growth and I’m really proud of our guys for allowing us to coach them.”

With all of the change in the program, other teams might have underestimated the Panthers. They now know that everyone will be looking to knock off the state runners-up.

“It’ll be a little bit different,” Dampeer said. “Last year people may not have seen it coming but this year, I’m going to say we are going to be circled on some calendars but you want it to be that way, you want to play competitive high caliber ball.”

Dampeer makes sure his players work hard each and everyday, but they like that.

“It’s been great he’s really tough on us, he makes sure we are on time,” running back Charleston French said. “I like him and he just knows what he’s doing.”

The team knows that perfecting the details will help them in all aspects of the game.

“It’s just the little things, if you can’t do the little things you can’t do the big things,” French said.

Looking back at last season’s successes is great, but everyone is already focused on the future.

“You know I’m probably not the first one to pat them on the back, everyone else pats them on the back and they should, but it’s my job to keep us humble and hungry and I’ve told them if we don’t go to work each and every day you won’t get back,” Dampeer said.

The expectations are sky high for Amory but the team can’t wait to reach them.

“We are capable of being undefeated and I think we can be one of the best teams to come through here,” French said.

The road back to state starts now for the Panthers.