HSFT22 Stop #9 – Mantachie Mustangs

Head coach Ken Adams is now in his third year at Mantachie and the learning curve for both him and the Mustangs is over. When summer practice started the team was able to pick up right where they left off.

“Our biggest thing is our kids know what we are taking about, all the verbage, all the things that we are saying,” Adams said. “We are able to add more to what we are doing.”

Senior quarterback Jaycob Hawkes has been the starting Q-B since Adams got to Mantachie. He has worked hard every day and is now the heart and soul of the team.

“Coming in what he had done before and what he is doing now is totally different but he really has grown into a leader on the field but off the field also,” Adams said.

For Hawkes, leadership is simple and comes naturally.

“Just make people are in the right spots so they know what they’re doing,” Hawkes said. “So that when they get out there they know what they’re doing.”

The Mustangs lost in round one of the playoffs last year but Adams believes this senior class can make a final run.

“This group has an opportunity and has the chance to be really special,” Adams said. “We’ve said that for going on three years but they’ve got one more shot at it and one more time to step on the field.”

Every team faces adversity and Hawkes knows that to be successful they will have to fight through it.

“Just stay motivated throughout the season,” Hawkes said. “I know it’s easy to get unmotivated once you go throughout the season but stay motivated as you go throughout the season.”

This football program means a lot to Mantachie and the group is ready to make the town proud.

“This community is tight knit and it really is a diamond in the rough,” Adams said. “These kids know that and understand that and expect to go out and show this community what kind of pride they have in their school.”

The Mustangs will have their first chance to show what they are made of, August 26th against Tishomingo County.