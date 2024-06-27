Humid and hot, with a touch of rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Continuing the summer-time pattern of hot and humid conditions, with a chance for a few afternoon showers. Rain chance looks to pick up over the weekend. Drier and hotter temperatures to return next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers continue throughout the evening, fizzling through the late night hours. Temperatures will drop, staying mild, in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: No breaks from the heat! Back again with low to middle 90s! Clouds will be partly cloudy, still allowing for plenty of sun to shine. There will be a light chance for afternoon showers, going along with the summer trend. Warm overnight lows, in the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: Both days are back in the middle 90s, with heat indices reaching 100-105. Showers are likely to continue, though Sunday could bring in the chance for a few extra rumbles of thunder. Middle 70s maintain for overnight lows.

NEXT WEEK: Warming back up through the middle 90s, heading towards upper 90s and maybe even triple digits. Monday and Tuesday will stay dry. The middle of the week could bring in the next round of summer-time showers.