Humid next few days with storm potential at times

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A notable increase in humidity is expected over the next couple days. Storm chances look most likely Wednesday night.

MONDAY NIGHT: Expect an increase in cloud coverage well after midnight, becoming at least partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog is also possible.

TUESDAY: Warm and breezy! A few showers and storms could form after lunch, and if so, they could become locally strong with some gusty wind and/or hail potential. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

WED/THU: Most of the day Wednesday looks fairly tame, though a few rogue storms could develop in the peak heating hours after 3p as temps approach 90 degrees! Otherwise, a better shot at more widespread showers & storms arrives late Wednesday with a strong cold front. These storms could bring severe potential, mainly after 9p Wednesday into the overnight hours. Rain and storms could be ongoing early Thursday, but the threat for additional severe storms is expected to shift well south of the coverage area by Thursday afternoon.

FRI/WEEKEND: Much nicer weather is expected just in time for the weekend! Gradual clearing happens Friday, and Saturday looks fantastic with drier air. Moisture comes back soon, and at least isolated showers look possible Sunday into Monday.