Humidity and rain returning

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thanks to Idalia for keeping conditions clear and calm the past couple of days! Humidity will be returning to NE MS, with our next chance of rain, for the beginning of the month.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mild, clear, and overall calm for the last evening of August! Temperatures tonight will be falling into the middle to upper 60s. Cloud coverage will be filling in overnight and into early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: As the cloud coverage continues filling NE MS, humidity will be returning too. Extra moisture in the air brings the chance of scattered showers Friday afternoon. There is a chance of a few possible thunderstorms embedded. Through a disposable poncho in your clear bags for any high school football. The heavier cloud coverage will limit peak temperatures. High temps only reaching the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: With the heavy cloud coverage maintaining, temperatures will take a slight dip into the middle 80s. The chance for rain will also be continuing throughout the day. Any college football fans may run into a few light showers, but mostly just humidity. Overnight low temps continue in the upper 60s to lower 70s.