Humidity maintains with PM rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying locked in to these summer conditions. Hot temperatures. PM chances for rain. Lots of humidity.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will stick around through the evening, eventually drying out during the overnight hours. Humidity stays high with warm temperatures only dropping into the 70s. Chance for fog continues.

THURSDAY: With potential additional cloud coverage, temperatures will reach the upper 80s. So it will be just slightly cooler. The rest stays the same. Moisture is continuing to pull in from the The Gulf, allowing for sticky conditions. Afternoon to evening rain chances of showers and storms maintain trend.

FRIDAY: Back to the 90s. Otherwise, copy and paste.