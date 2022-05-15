Hundreds gathered in downtown Tupelo for a longtime tradition

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Tupelo for a longtime tradition.

Close to 600 runners participated in the 44th Annual Gum Tree 10K Saturday morning.

The Tupelo Running Club started the event back in 1976 running on the Natchez Trace.

It is grown since moving downtown.

Recently it has served as a fund raiser for the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.

“I’m not a medical expert, so I always run after talking with and consulting with physicians. But I always think anything you can do to be outside and be active has always got to be helpful to body, mind, and spirit. Just being outside enjoying the outdoors. specially these events. They’ll bring your community together. And bring your family together,” said Jennifer Martin, Director of the Gum Tree 10K.

Martin says they normally raise about $10,000 every year for the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.