Hundreds make transition to official Mississippi State graduates

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – A week’s worth of graduation activities capped off Friday on the Mississippi State University Campus.

Hundreds crossed the stage to transition from student to graduate at MSU.

For the first time in more than 30 years, graduation ceremonies were held on Scott Field at Davis Wade Stadium rather than in the Humphrey Coliseum.

MSU President Mark Keenum was the featured speaker at this event, and Rodger Johnson was presented with an honorary doctorate for his contributions to the University.

Students from the Colleges of Engineering, Agriculture, Business, Forest Resources, and Veterinary Medicine will receive their degrees this evening at 6:30 at the Bagley College of Engineering.

