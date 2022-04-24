Hundreds march in Starkville’s third annual pride parade

The celebration started at Fire Station park; hundreds marched through downtown Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville held it’s third pride parade Saturday afternoon.

The first pride parade in Starkville kicked off in 2018. Festivities were cancelled for two years due to the pandemic.

Folks across the Magnolia state made their way to support members of the LGBTQ-IA community.

” It doesn’t matter if you’re in the capital city or in Starkville or even in Oxford it doesn’t matter where you are in the state. The LGBTQ community is definitely under represented so just having that presence and letting people know that we are here that we do exist and we’re living with pride it’s really impactful to see us and or other organizations come together and band together,” said participant Mark Payton.

Parade goers are excited for the festival next year.