Hunger Coalition of Northeast MS raising funds to provide chicken for families

The goal is to provide two whole chickens to 7,500 families

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Recently, the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi has heard from some area residents who haven’t needed assistance until now.

“Had a conversation a couple of days ago, a lady worked eighteen years, never had this problem, now she is furloughed, and she is asking for help,” said Jason Martin, executive director of the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi.

While there is always a need throughout the eight-county area served by the Hunger Coalition, Martin said the government shutdown and the halt in SNAP benefits are impacting even more families.

“They are making difficult decisions, do I buy my medication, do I pay for my food, my utility bill this month?” Martin said

To help meet the need, the Hunger Coalition is looking to provide whole chickens to 7,500 households across the eight-county service area.

Three dollars provides a 3-pound chicken for a family. Martin said the goal is to give every family at least two chickens, but they need the public’s help.

“Easiest way for people to help is online, Hunger Coalition NE MS dot org, there is a donate button. Every three dollars buys a chicken; that is what we are trying to do. If you can buy one, or a hundred, whatever you can do is a big help,” Martin said.

The chicken will be given out through the coalition’s food pantries during regular distribution days. Martin said there is also a need for volunteers.

“The majority of our pantries are run by retirees, so any extra support we can get goes a long way toward making the whole project a lot easier,” he said.

Martin said he is confident the community will step up, as they’ve done in the past, to help those in need.

hungercoalitionnems.org You can find a list of food pantries, donate, or find information on how to volunteer at