Hunt for Carrollton’s Golden Egg: $1,000 prize

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WCBI) – Easter is just around the corner, and many are coming to the city of Carrollton looking for a golden Easter Egg.

This egg is hidden somewhere within the city limits of Carrollton and whoever finds it will win $1,000.

Clues are put on the Town of Carrollton’s Facebook page each day about the location of the egg.

Mayor Mickey Walker said sponsors from local businesses provide the funding for the grand prize.

This is the third year to put on the hunt, and Walker says it has an economic impact on the local stores and restaurants.

He says he has seen people from Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia join in on the hunt.

“At the end of it, just seeing all the people get out and have fun, it’s amazing this time of year, little kids, grown-ups, there will be people here out on walking canes saying, ‘I would not have gotten out of the house if you weren’t doing this event’,” Walker said. “So, that’s what keeps us thriving to do it.”

Walker said the hunt normally takes about 14 to 20 days.

Everyone is invited to join in on the search.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X