Hunter Hines leads MSU baseball to series win at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State baseball defeated Vanderbilt 8-7 on Sunday to take game three and clinch the series.

The Bulldogs got out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a pair of home runs from David Mershon and Logan Kohler. Switch pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje had a career-high 11 strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

But things took a turn in the sixth inning. The Commodores put up six runs to knot the game up. Then they scratched across the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to take a 7-6 lead.

The Bulldogs were down to their last out in the top of the ninth. With Mershon on second, Hunter Hines homered to right field to retake the lead 8-7.

Pitcher Tyson Hardin came in for the bottom of the ninth, throwing a scoreless inning to close out the game.

The win improves MSU to 12-9 in SEC play.