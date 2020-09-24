Hurricane relief worker dies in truck accident while returning home

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A utility worker is killed in a fiery crash in Macon.

The accident happened at the Highway 45 and 14 intersection.

- Advertisement -

Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun said the driver has been tentatively identified as 36-year-old Darrell Holt.

An autopsy will be done to make a positive identification.

Calhoun told WCBI the large utility vehicle Holt was driving crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler and caught fire on Wednesday.

Holt works for R & M Pole Line Construction in Plattsburg, Missouri, which is where he is from.

Holt was in a convoy of trucks returning home after restoring power on the Alabama Gulf Coast because of Hurricane Sally.

Macon police are investigating the accident.