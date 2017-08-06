Husband Charged With Murder After Shooting Wife

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-A man is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife earlier today.

Tupelo police officers responded to an apartment complex on Milford Street shortly after midnight to find a female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The husband said the shooting was accidental and police booked him on charges of domestic violence and aggravated assault in the Lee County Adult Detention Center.

Just after 8:30 this morning, Lee County Coroner Caroline Green notified detectives that the woman had died from the gunshot wound.

The charge against the husband was upgraded to murder.

The case remains under investigation.

WCBI will release further information as it becomes available.