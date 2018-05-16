Husband charged with wife’s murder in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The husband of a Choctaw Indian woman found dead in Noxubee County is being accused of killing her.

Allen Bell, 36, is charged with murder.

He is also a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Sheriff Terry Grassaree says Bell was arrested late last week.

Bell remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Nikita Nicole Wilson’s, 30, body was found last August on Butler Road in Noxubee County.

She was reported missing that July to Choctaw Tribal Police.

Multiple agencies investigated the case, including the FBI, Noxubee Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.