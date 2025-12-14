I.C.S.O. wants people to be aware of a scam

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) The law enforcement agency said, it has received multiple reports about people trying to scam residents.

The scammer often tells residents that they have jury duty, and an active warrant, which is usually described as a bench warrant.

The scammer also tries to convince residents to make payments through bitcoin, gift cards, or other electronic transfers in order to “clear” the warrant.

Always remember no law enforcement agency — will ever call and demand payment over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, do not send money or share any personal information, instead, you encouraged to hang up and contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, or your local law enforcement agency.

