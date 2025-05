ICC holds graduation ceremonies on Fulton campus

ITAWAMBA COMMUNITY COLLEGE, Miss. (WCBI) – There are approximately 1,000 new Itawamba Community College graduates.

The school held three commencement ceremonies today on Fulton campus.

Grads were able to walk away with their associate degrees or certificates.

ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said the college plays a key role in the community and helps people realize their potential.

Mississippi State also wrapped up its graduation ceremonies today.

