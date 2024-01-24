ICC men’s basketball coach Grant Pate set to retire, Darrian Wilson named coach-in-waiting

PHOTO COURTESY: ICC Athletics

Fulton, Miss. (WCBI)- Itawamba head men’s basketball coach Grant Pate will step down at the end of the season. He’s in the middle of his 12th year with the Indians, who are currently 14-2. Pate led ICC to the 2014 division and conference championships and is calling it quits after 34 years and 232 total wins.

His successor will be Indians assistant coach Darrian Wilson. Before his stint in Fulton, he played for four seasons at Jackson State and is eager for this opportunity.

“To the ICC men’s basketball program, I definitely plan on holding the standard,” Wilson said.

“You’re not sure it ever comes to this. Over 34 years of coaching and being at ICC for 12 years means a lot,” Pate said. “I couldn’t be more excited for Coach Wilson to take over. We want to finish on a high note.”