ICC sets fall attendance guidelines

FULTON (ICC RELEASE) As Aug. 17 approaches, Itawamba Community College has released information that will provide a glimpse of what to expect for the fall semester at all three of its locations, Fulton, Tupelo and Belden.

The plan was developed based on guidance from healthcare professionals, feedback from employees and students as well as ICC leadership and recommendations from the College’s reopening task force, according to President Dr. Jay Allen. “The information provides an overview as we plan to welcome students back to our locations when classes begin on Aug. 17. Every decision that continues to be made prioritizes the safety of our students, employees and communities we serve.”

- Advertisement -

The plan covers such areas as academics, residence halls, campus dining and student experience.

In addition, a self-reporting app will be implemented for all students and employees to allow for symptom checking and contact tracing.

All students will complete an ICC-specific Canvas module, Safely Together, on ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and how members of the college community can continue to stay safely together, Allen said.

The academic directives include physically-distanced and technology-enabled synchronized learning in classrooms and the wearing of masks by both students and employees.

Residence hall move-in days have been expanded to allow for physical distancing. Sophomores will move in Aug. 15 from 1-5 p.m. and freshmen, Aug. 16 during the same hours. “A nurse educator will educate residence hall directors and resident assistants on COVID-19,” said Dr. Chad Case, director of housing. Also, virtual sessions for campus residents will cover individual health precautions. Additional hand sanitizer dispensing stations and enhanced cleaning measures will be implemented, Case said.

All college dining facilities will undergo cleaning before, during and after hours of operation, which have been adjusted to accommodate the precautionary procedure. A refocused menu will allow for grab and go options, and dining areas are being updated for a reduced contact service flow.

Allen said that plans for the student experience will continue to be fluid as the semester progresses. “We hope that there will be opportunities for maximum student engagement, but we just don’t know.” Most of the traditions will continue but with some COVID-19 creativity. Plans include creative virtual activities and live-streaming for continued involvement.

Beginning Aug. 3, masks will be required in all ICC buildings. “While none of us enjoy having to wear a mask, it is a simple action we can all do to protect other members of the ICC family,” Allen said. ICC will supply masks to all faculty, staff and students.

“We will continue to share additional information over the next few weeks as we begin welcoming our students back to campus for the fall semester,” Allen said. “It will take all of us to do our part to maintain our safety and keep ICC open.”

The fall semester calendar also includes eLearning classes, which will begin on Aug. 24. The last day of face-to-face instruction is Nov. 20.

All updates and information regarding the College’s reopening plan are located at www.iccms.edu/coronavirus.