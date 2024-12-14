ICC’s Candidates on Rapid Entry cadets to host C.O.R.E. games

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College’s Candidates on Rapid Entry cadets will host the C.O.R.E. games.

The event will be in the eLearning Building at the Fulton Campus, December 18th through 20th.

Some of the drills could involve “gunfire” and test other components of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s responsibilities.

Scenarios will be set up in ICC parking lots, and law enforcement vehicles will be on campus.

The event is closed to the public and only a demonstration.

