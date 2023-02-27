Ice cream sales slow down for local parlor during colder months

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For some, ice cream is a sweet treat that you can enjoy during the summertime but to others, it’s a year-round delicacy.

The owner of The Southern Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor, Regina Unruh, said she usually greets fewer customers during the cold months.

“We see a drop in customers and it depends. Some months are better than others,” said Unruh.

But in Mississippi, you never know what weather you might get.

With every day being a different temperature Unruh never knows how many people will come through the door.

“If we have a warm day. When it warms up during that month, we will have more that day. It just kind of depends.”

But during those cold days, Unruh said she is prepared to offer other sweet treats to her customers.

“We really push the baked goods. Like the cookies and the sausage balls. During the fall like November for Thanksgiving I do homemade pies and during Christmas, I do pies and cakes,” said Unruh.

Unruh added that this year has probably been one of the busiest so far.

“This January and this February have been phenomenal,” said Unruh.

“I think everyone is ready to get out and just put the past behind them and start living their true life,” said Unruh.

Because according to Unruh some people don’t care about the weather. They just want their ice cream.

“Some customers say they rather have their ice cream during the winter than they do the summer,” said Unruh.

Unruh said you are always welcome to get ice cream rain or shine.

